The Congress leaders, accompanied by hundreds of party workers, staged the protest against what they termed as discrepancies in the existing GST law, as they called for a major overhaul of the new tax regime to make it friendlier towards small businesses.

Police took them into custody for violation of Section 144 of CrPC imposed outside the venue of the GST Council meet.

Gogoi and the other Congress leaders were taken to the Gorchuk police station but they were all released after some time.

Speaking to reporters at the protest site, Gogoi and Bora said that implementation of GST in the existing format has resulted in economic slowdown and caused major problems for the business community, especially in the medium and small sector.

They called for reduction in the GST slabs to make the system more business-friendly.

Bora said the rates for bell metal, pat muga and handloom products should be reduced for the sake of the State’s handicraft sector. The party also demanded concessions for small tea growers.