The drill started off with sounding of a siren signalling an earthquake of 6.8 in the Richter scale. Following the siren, the students performed the ‘drop-cover-hold’ and evacuated from the rooms, and gathered at the assembly point.

A fire incident was also enacted, after which the SDRF and NDRF teams displayed their preparedness skills for carrying out rescue activities.

Students and teachers acting as victims were rescued with various techniques. A demonstration on fire safety equipment handling and basic search and rescue techniques were also shown to the students and teachers. Over 1,500 DPS students and teachers took part.