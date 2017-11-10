|
Mock drill on disaster management
Staff Reporter
GUWAHATI, Nov 9 - The Assam State Disaster Management Authority in collaboration with the District Disaster Management Authority, Kamrup (M), the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) and the Fire and Emergency Services has been conducting mock drills at different schools in the city. As part of this initiative, a drill was conducted at the Delhi Public School here on Wednesday. Senior government officials were also present on the occasion. Rajib Prakash Baruah, State Project Coordinator, ASDMA, who was present as the chief guest, inaugurated the mock drill.
The drill started off with sounding of a siren signalling an earthquake of 6.8 in the Richter scale. Following the siren, the students performed the ‘drop-cover-hold’ and evacuated from the rooms, and gathered at the assembly point.
A fire incident was also enacted, after which the SDRF and NDRF teams displayed their preparedness skills for carrying out rescue activities.
Students and teachers acting as victims were rescued with various techniques. A demonstration on fire safety equipment handling and basic search and rescue techniques were also shown to the students and teachers. Over 1,500 DPS students and teachers took part.