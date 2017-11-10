



“There are a lot of compliance issues in GST that need to be addressed on a priority basis,” said Badal.

He said that the heart of the existing dissatisfaction with GST lies in the complicated compliance system which involves monthly set of a minimum of three returns and online matching of invoices.

“The individual transaction level monitoring is clearly a retrograde step which takes the indirect tax laws virtually back to the era of physical control. Experience in the first few months has shown that the trade and industry is totally bogged down by this process of matching of invoices… There is a need to think of an alternative mechanism in case online matching of invoices has to be adopted,” he said.

Badal said that for simplification of the compliance procedure it is necessary to relook the decision of adopting the eight-digit HSN tariff which is causing unnecessary and avoidable complications.

“The key to successful implementation of any tax law is that the tax law prescribes minimum additional requirements in terms of generation of documents for compliances. This is one area where the GST law, in the form that has been adopted, fails miserably,” he said.

Badal called for simplification of the requirement for payment of tax at the time of receipt of advance.

“It is true that in almost all GST/VAT jurisdiction payment is considered as one of the points of taxation and tax becomes payable on receipt of advance payment. However, most of the jurisdictions do not have the predicament of a federal system where the nature of supply may not be known at the time of receipt of payment,” he said, adding that there is a strong case for doing away with the requirement of payment of GST on advance receipt.

He said that under the GST law, job work has been deemed to be a service which is now taxed at five per cent.

“Since it is deemed to be a service, the benefit of composite supply is not available to job workers. Moreover, the requirement of payment of tax under reverse charge in case of supplies received from unregistered persons is discouraging job work that fall in the tiny sector with annual turnover of less than Rs 20 lakh. The entire package for job workers under the GST law is against the job workers in the small sector. There is a need to review these provisions,” he said. The senior Congress leader called for removing distortions in place of supply rules for free flow of credits.

“One of the basic requirements for free flow of credits would be that there is no law-induced dichotomy within the place of supply of an input service and the location of the recipient. It is only in such a situation that credits will freely flow to the recipient,” said Badal.

He said that there is a need to overcome the flaws in the valuation process.

“Including interest for delayed payments in the transaction value goes against the concept of transaction value as the interest on delayed payment represents the time value of money rather than a part of the transaction value of the goods or services supplied. Secondly, there could be situations where in terms of the valuation rules value may need to be determined on the basis of 110 per cent of production in supplies between distinct entities. Since this is a deeming price between distinct entities, addition of 10 per cent to the cost of production is not warranted and also contradicts the accounting protocols,” he said.

Badal called for addressing issues relating to exports and imports under the new tax regime.

“Some of the provisions in the GST law are proving to be very onerous for compliance by tax payers. Among them is the provision regarding payment of tax by the recipient on reverse charge basis in case of supplies from unregistered dealers. This is inimical to the interest of the small sector as corporate have stopped procuring suppliers below the threshold limit,” he said.