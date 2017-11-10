

Born in Spain and later ordained a priest in 1987, he served as Youth Ministry Delegate and Rector of Ourense School, Provincial Vicar, and the Provincial Superior of Leon Province from 2000 to 2006.

On his arrival, he was accorded a ceremonial welcome at the Don Bosco Institute, Kharghuli here, and was felicitated by Fr Thomas Vattathara, the Provincial of Guwahati.

While addressing the colourful and enthusiastic audience, the Rector Major said that he is immensely happy to be in Guwahati and the Northeast, which is known for its rich and diverse culture, language and people.

Fr VM Thomas, the Provincial, while speaking on the occasion lauded the Rector Major for embarking on his historic visit to Guwahati. Thomas Menamparampil, Archbishop Emeritus of Guwahati Archdiocese, during his speech said that the light of knowledge should be shared with all.

During the programme, violinist Sunita Bhuyan enthralled the audience with her scintillating performance. Fr Johnson Parackal, Executive Director, DBI, in his vote of thanks expressed his immense gratitude and deep appreciation to the Rector Major and all present on the occasion.

The Rector Major also paid a visit to the Don Bosco School at Panbazar here this morning, where he was accorded a warm welcome by the school students. Some of the dignitaries who escorted the Rector Major were Fr VM Thomas, Salesian Provincial, Guwahati Province; Fr Horacio Lopez, secretary to the Rector Major; Fr Maria Arokiam Kanaga SDB, Regional Councillor for South Asia and school Principal Fr Sebastian Mathew.

In the brief function held in the school auditorium, the dignitaries were welcomed by the school Principal, who also felicitated the Rector Major with a traditional gamosa, a bouquet of flowers and a replica of a rhino.

In his short speech, which he spoke in Italian (and translated by Fr Arokiam), Fr Artime called upon the students to imbibe the ideals of the patron-saint John Bosco, the 19th century Roman Catholic priest, whose followers are now in over 132 countries.

The Rector Major’s three-day Guwahati visit is part of his all-India visit of three Salesian provinces of Bangalore, Guwahati and Mumbai.