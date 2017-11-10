|
SC seeks recording of Subodh speech
Spl Correspondent
NEW DELHI, Nov 9 - The Supreme Court today directed the Assam government to submit before it the audio and video recording of Silapathar incident accused Subodh Biswas’s speech. The case will now come up for hearing on November 20.Biswas’s counsel had filed a bail plea before the apex court arguing that even after lapse of 60 days, the Assam Police did not file a chargesheet against him.
The matter came up for hearing before the Bench of Justice SA Bobde and Justice L Nageswar Rao.
After evading arrest for nearly 16 days, Subodh Biswas was arrested on March 22 by a team of Assam Police from a remote village in North 24 Parganas district in West Bengal.