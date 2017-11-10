Kamal Debnath, assistant employment officer of Hailakandi Sudipta Goswami Bhattacharya, who was arrested and brought to Guwahati last night and assistant commandant of 5th APBn Dilip Kalita, who had surrendered last night, were today produced before a court which granted the police 14 days’ custody.

“The arrested officers, who have been kept at various police stations in the city, are being interrogated at the Special Operation Unit police station in groups. We have sufficient material evidence against them,” investigating officer ASP Surjeet Singh Panesar told The Assam Tribune.

Hunt is on to nab seven others who remained untraced. The untraced officers include the relative of a Union Minister of State and son of a former minister.

One of the untraced officers, Nishamoni Deka, posted as circle officer in Nalbari, filed an anticipatory bail petition before the Court of Special Judge, Assam. Special public prosecutor Bijon Kumar Mahajan vehemently opposed the bail, after which the court fixed November 22 as the next date of hearing for perusal of the case diary.

Meanwhile, the judgement on the bail petition filed at the Gauhati High Court by tainted former chairman of APSC Rakesh Paul will be delivered tomorrow by Justice Rumi Kumari Phukan. The petition pertains to a case filed at Bhangagarh police station. The complainant had alleged that Paul demanded money for a job in the State agriculture department.