Sources said that in 2015-16, the State collected revenue amounting to Rs 5986 crore and based on the collection of revenue that year , the collection was estimated to the tune of Rs 7779 crore for the current financial year. On the basis of the calculations, for the months of July and August, the revenue collection of the state should have been Rs 1296 crore, but the State managed to collect only Rs 968 crore. The Centre has already agreed to pay the balance amount of Rs 338 crore to Assam Government to meet the shortfall in revenue collection for the first two months. Similarly, calculations will be made every month for the first three years of implementation of the new tax regime and the State government will get funds from the Centre to meet the shortfall in revenue collection.

On the problems faced by the State in implementation of the GST, sources admitted that all the dealers are yet to register themselves under the GST. So far, about 60,000 dealers have registered themselves under the GST and according to an estimate, around 10,000 more are yet to do so. Sources said that in the initial stages, the Government is not very keen on acting tough against the dealers as they also have their own problems in switching to a new system. However, ultimately, all the dealers will have to register themselves under the new system.

Sources said that another problem faced by Assam in implementing the new system was that the network system was not strong enough to enable filing of returns. The problem compounded because of the fact that all the dealers tried to file the returns on the last date of the month and the network failed to cope with it. There is urgent need for strengthening the network to deal with the problem. Moreover, the small dealers were finding it difficult to file the returns every month and a Group of Ministers (GoM) was formed to look into these problems and the GST Council meeting is likely to discuss these problems to find out ways to deal with it.

Meanwhile, sources said that the concerned officials were given adequate training to switch over to the new regime and they have been able to cope with the changes needed to be brought in to implement the new tax regime.