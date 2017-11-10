Hajela’s submission however left the Bench very upset. It wanted to know the cause of the delay and why the process of updating the NRC was taking so long. The Bench did not pass any order but fixed tomorrow as the next date of hearing. The original Inhabitant case will also be heard tomorrow.

Meanwhile, the Government of Assam and the Government of India have filed separate affidavits regarding the measures they propose to take regarding the possible internal security problem. Both the State and the Centre, however, did not seek any direction from the court.

The main petitioner and president of the Assam Public Works, Aabhijit Sharma told this newspaper that the apex court was unhappy with Hajela’s report and asked the State NRC coordinator why there was such a huge figure of unverified applicants.

Sharma, who was represented by his counsel advocate Arvind Kumar Sharma, said, “I have doubts whether the NRC will be completed by December 31, as only 51 days are left and 1.23 crore documents are yet to be verified.”

State secretary of the Assam State Jamiat Ulema-e-Hind, Fazlul Karim Kashimi told this newspaper, “it appears that the court has clubbed both the NRC case and original inhabitant case, as both the cases are coming up for hearing tomorrow. As per the earlier schedule, the original inhabitant case was scheduled to for hearing on November 15.”