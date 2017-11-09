BJP gears up for panchayat election

ANN Service

NAMRUP, Nov 8 - With panchayat elections approaching in the State, a booth level committee meeting of nine wards under Kachari Pathar panchayat was organised at Hapjan Chariali Public Rangamancha premises recently.The open session held on the occasion was chaired by Khirod Neog, president, BJP, Joypur block while Ranjit Baruah, State executive member graced the occasion as the special guest. Baruah in his speech urged all the party members to be united so that the party can win all the seats/wards in the ensuing election. On the other hand, the grassroot members of the BJP urged the senior members not to ally with AGP in the said upcoming election. The meeting was attended by more than 200 BJP members including Nitu Sonowal, chairman, Namrup Town Committee, Ankur Phukan, secretary, Yuva Marcha, Dibrugarh, Mrigen Gogoi, general secretary, Joypur block BJP, Pradip Saikia, president Yuva Marcha, Joypur mandal among others.