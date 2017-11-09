Youths caught

Staff Correspondent

SILCHAR, Nov 8 - At least 26 aspirants were caught with fake documents and certificates during the Army recruitment rally at Masimpur, on the outskirts of Silchar, police said. Police sources informed that the arrested youths have been sent to judicial custody after they were produced before a court here on Tuesday. Cachar SP Rakesh Roushan has said that most of the accused hails from Bihar. He added to say that police would conduct a thorough probe as to how could they obtain the domicile certificates and other necessary documents.