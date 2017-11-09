Staff Correspondent
JORHAT, Nov 8 - The police today arrested a sub-engineer (Grade II) of the Water Resources Department (Jorhat division) on charges of submitting fake documents relating to his HSLC examination certificate.A police officer here said that Nilakanta Das (58), a resident of Jankhona on the outskirts here, was arrested in the case (No. 1391/17) registered in the Jorhat Police Station under Sections 419 and 420 of the IPC.
The officer said that the case was registered after an FIR was lodged by Jayanta Das, another resident of Jankhona, in which he alleged that Nilakanta Das had not even passed the HSLC examination.
After a medical check-up at the Jorhat Medical College and Hospital today, Das was produced before a judicial court here. The court sent him to judicial custody.
