The officer said that the case was registered after an FIR was lodged by Jayanta Das, another resident of Jankhona, in which he alleged that Nilakanta Das had not even passed the HSLC examination.

After a medical check-up at the Jorhat Medical College and Hospital today, Das was produced before a judicial court here. The court sent him to judicial custody.

On October 24, the then Sub-Registrar of Jorhat, Atul Hafila, was arrested by Dhubri Police with the assistance of their Jorhat counterparts on charges of committing forgery in the issue of official documents during his posting in Dhubri district.