The Congress held Prime Minister Narendra Modi responsible for the deaths caused in the aftermath of the demonetisation drive and the slowdown in the GDP growth. “Where is the black money?” the Congress members asked the BJP-led government through placards and slogans. They also alleged that the Prime Minister does not have any knowledge of economics.

The Congress protest rally was attended by former minister and DDCC president Atuwa Munda, former minister Pranati Phukan and former Chabua MLA Raju Sahu, among others.

Meanwhile, the CPI (ML) organised a separate protest rally in Chabua town. The party slammed the BJP-led Central Government for allegedly disrupting the economy by imposing demonetisation on the public, causing a hike in the prices of commodities through the GST, destroying small business units and pushing the rural population to penury.

The CPI (ML) members questioned the Modi Government as to why it could not arrest a single person with black money.