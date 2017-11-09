The release said that the aim of the survey, to be completed by November 11, is to identify requirement of additional infrastructure to facilitate large scale movement of commercial and military cargo through the Brahmaputra on the Sadiya-Dhubri stretch of 891 km, which was declared as National Waterway Number 2 in 1988.

The team will visit various places along the Brahmaputra to collect information in order to prepare a report focusing on transportation through the NW-2 in a multi-model transport concept, the release stated.

The report is expected to be submitted to the Government by December end.