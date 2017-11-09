Varieties of items of folk art were displayed for public viewing in the building like pitch-crafts item, terracotta and clay objects, bamboo and cane objects, metallic objects, wooden objects, ornaments, objects made frem beads, sea products, stone and sculpture, egg shells of different animals, anthropological objects, archeological objects etc.

Though these valuable and rare objects are kept in the wooden show-cases, but small insects cause immense harm for want of proper management. There is neither any officer nor any assistants, but only a grade IV employee is looking after the affairs of the museum.

The fans and the lights are also out of order and the interior parts of the building are congested. The pucca building can be converted into a two-storeyed building but no efforts have been in this regard.

The front side of the museum is presently covered by fruit shops and visitors fail to identify the museum as it stands just behind the shops. Attempts have also been made to vacate the area but due to inability of the town committee and the district administration, the area could not be vacated and the museum remains deserted.

The museum of Gauripur is under the management of the district museum but that too is running in a room of the Dhubri district library and there is no officer but only an LD Asstt and two Grade IV employees who are looking after the affairs of the museum.

It is very disheartening that the Directorate of Museum, Govt of Assam has failed to look into the present condition of the Nilima Baruah Folk Art Museum, besides the District Museum which are running without officers and are gradually losing their importance and remain neglected.