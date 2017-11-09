The discussion concentrated on infrastructure, manpower and other issues related to health services, wherein all the panelists put forward their valuable suggestions to uplift health services. They appreciated the medical fraternity of Haflong Civil Hospital for their untiring efforts to bring significant changes in the quality of services rendered in Dima Hasao despite numerous hurdles.

The discussion also highlighted shortcomings on the part of the authority concerned, besides sufferings of the doctors, nurses and others. After the discussion, all those present pledged to work together for the betterment of health services in the district, while stressing on the importance of the media.

It may be mentioned that earlier no doctor was willing to come to Dima Hasao, though today medical graduates and PG doctors are willing to serve here, though there was no vacancy.

Earlier, Dr Kalpana Kemprai, president of AMSA in her welcome speech thanked all the distinguished guests and members for their active participation.

Dr Silpi Saikia, unit secretary in her vote of thanks urged the society to sympathetically consider the numerous problems faced by the serving doctors as they too were members of the same society.