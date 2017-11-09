But already one month has passed but he has not got any positive response from the authority. It is suspected that some employees of the bank may have been involved in the case.

However, Nagaon Police has succeeded in booking four youths from Kampur area of the district who were suspected to be involved in these crimes. They are Rashid Ahmed Borbhuyan, Syed Ahmed Laskar, Noor Ahmed Borbhuyan and Sarimuddin Laskar. Nagaon SP Debraj Upadhyaya informed that these criminals had swindled money from the SBI accounts of more than 100 persons and total amount was nearly Rs 25 lakh.

“All of them are computer experts and transferred the money from the accounts through online or off line.They first transfer the money to a mobile wallet and then transfer it to the agent of TV, mobile recharges etc. But, they actually give commission to these agents and take back the left amount,” he said.

Police has already sealed 11 bank accounts of these criminals and seized 80 mobile SIM cards, 20 ATM cards, two laptops, and 17 mobile handsets from their custody.

The SP has denied that bank employees were involved in this crime but agreed that there was some technical fault.

The master of this crime is Syed Ahmed Laskar who passed HSLC in 2008 and later graduated with first class first in Mathematics. Later he passed in Networking Engineering from Pune.

Two cases were registered having number 2943/17 and 2929/17 in Nagaon Sadar PS . Investigation is going on.