Bangladesh repatriates five Indian citizens
Staff Correspondent
SILCHAR, Nov 8 - In a major repatriation move, five Indian citizens who had been passing days in Bangladesh jail for the past 14 years were sent back to India via Karimganj district, sources informed.Among the prisoners including A Aithoi, A Thaiko, A Ninhor A Uinar and Nithvi, four of them are residents of Manipur and one hails from Nagaland. The Border Guard of Bangladesh (BGB) handed over the Indian nationals to BSF officials at Sutarkandi in Karimganj.
Sources further claimed that the five persons were caught by the BGB while they were crossing the international border via Tripura in 2004.
On the other hand, Karimganj SP Gaurav Upadhayay told The Assam Tribune on Tuesday that the five persons will be handed over to their family members after proper verification for which process is already under way.