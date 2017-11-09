SSB hockey from today



GUWAHATI, Nov 8 - Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) Frontier Head Quarter, Guwahati will hold the 12th SSB Inter Frontier Hockey Competition at the Maulana Md Tayyebulla Hockey Stadium, Bhetapara here from tomorrow.Assam DGP Mukesh Sahay will be present as the chief guest during the opening ceremony and he will inaugurate the competition. Sanjeev Gohain Baruah, secretary, Sports and Youth Welfare, Md Jawed Akhtar, ADG, CRPF 9th Mile, Rakesh Agarwal, IG, BSF Patgaon will also be present on the occasion. Altogether five teams will vie for the crown in the three-day meet. The participating teams are – Patna, Ranidanga, Ranikhet, Lucknow and Guwahati, stated a release.