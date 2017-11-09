Football camp concludes



GUWAHATI, Nov 8 - The six-day Winter Football Camp came to an end at the Nehru Stadium here today.Sabadell FC coach Mario imparted coaching to 85 youngsters in the age group of 6 to 24 years from different districts in the camp. Aditya Awasthi of Perfect Football along with Ranajit Mahanta informed the parents that Assam Rhino FC and Sabadell FC have a long term plan of multiple coaching centres with training methodology and will be creating a path for professional career guidance. They are also planning to start exchange programmes for the kids and the coaches with Sabadell FC of Spain.