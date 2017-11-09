Modern HS win opening match

Sports Reporter

GUWAHATI, Nov 8 - Modern High School, Gitanagar trounced Nichols HS School by four runs in the inaugural match of the 2nd All Assam Inter School Prize Money Cricket Tournament today for the Mrigen Sarma Trophy, organised by the River Rine Cricket Coaching Centre at the Latasil playground here.Brief scores: Modern High School 219/5 (Ravi Raj Singh 88, Debojyoti Dutta 30, Rahul Boro 25). Nichols HS School 115 (Hirakjyoti Deka 12; Bhargav Kr Saikia 3/13, Debojyoti Dutta 2/7, Ravi Raj Singh 2/37). Today’s matches: Fairyland High School vs Pragjyotish English School; Gurukul Grammar School vs Little Star School.