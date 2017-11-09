Second seed HS Prannoy, who achieved a career-best World No. 11 ranking last week, saw off top seed World No. 2 Kidambi Srikanth 21-15, 16-21, 21-7 in a 49-minute battle to win the men’s singles title in the 82nd edition of the tournament.

Second seeds Manu Attri and B Sumeeth Reddy bounced back from a game and three-match point down in the second game to beat top seeds Satwik and Chirag Shetty 15-21, 22-20, 25-23 and win the men’s doubles title.

Ashwini and Satwik, who decided to pair up just six months back, showed their prowess by beating top seed and World No. 16 Pranaav Jerry Chopra and N Sikki Reddy 21-9, 20-22, 21-17 to clinch the mixed doubles crown.

Later, Ashwini combined with Sikki to dump Sanyogita Ghorpade and Prajakta Sawant 21-14, 21-14 to notch up the women’s doubles title.

The excitement reached a crescendo when Saina and Sindhu made it to the finals here. The whole stadium reverberated with cheers of ‘Saina Sindhu’ ‘India’ as both the players engaged in some exciting rallies at the Divisional Sports Complex.

The duo split the initial 10 points before Saina started putting the shuttle in difficult positions. She pushed it at the back court, came up with some bodyline returns to lead 10 -7. A powerful smash then helped her grab a 11-9 lead in the first game.

Saina moved to a 17-12 lead after the interval before Sindhu reeled off four points to keep breathing down her opponents neck. However, unforced errors came back to haunt Sindhu as she hit out thrice and also found the net once to allow Saina pocket the opening game.

The second game went down to the wire with both the shuttlers battling it out till the last point. – PTI