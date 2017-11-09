



Besides being an active and top-level boxer, the 35-year-old is a sitting Rajya Sabha MP, whose attendance in the house has never been brought into question, a government observer for boxing in the country and a “very busy” mother to her three sons. Add to this, she is also involved in the running of her academy in Imphal.

“I have been an active MP, I am attending Parliament regularly and despite that I trained hard for this championship. Since I am a government observer, I have to be present at meetings related to the running of the sport as well. I hope people realise how tough it is,” she said.

“I have been juggling so many roles. I am a mother too, I have three sons to take care of. I don’t even know how I manage to pull it off sometimes,” she added.

The diminutive Manipuri has been the face of women’s boxing not just in India but all over the world, earning the nickname ‘Magnificent Mary’ from the International Boxing Association (AIBA) back in 2010.

She was last year honoured with the AIBA Legends’ award for her long and sparkling career, which also includes a gold medal at the 2014 Asian Games.

The pace of her life is sometimes hard to keep up with, admits Mary Kom but throwing in the towel is not an option for her. – PTI