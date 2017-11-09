AIZAWL, Nov 8 - Mizoram Taxation Minister Lalsawta today said that the State Government was reeling under acute financial crisis as the Centre had released less than 50 per cent of the allocated funds since the implementation of Goods and Services Tax in July.Lalsawta attributed poor internet connectivity to the inefficient implementation of the new tax regime. An emergency meeting of top officials of the State Taxation and Finance departments was chaired by the Minister here today.
According to Lalswata, the State would face further problems if it revised the salaries of the Government employees in line with the recommendations of the 7th Pay Commission.
The implementation of the panel’s recommendations would entail an additional expenditure of Rs 800 crore annually, he added. – PTI