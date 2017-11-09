AIZAWL, Nov 8 - Mizoram Chief Minister Lal Thanhawla today flagged off the Assam Rifles ‘Tri-Nation motorcycle expedition team from here as the 33-member group left for Myanmar.The team had already visited Bangladesh and travelled through five NE States before reaching Mizoram, an official statement said.
The 2,150 km long expedition is covering Bangladesh and Myanmar and six Indian States of Meghalaya, Assam, Manipur, Nagaland, Mizoram and Tripura.
The Chief Minister expressed hope that the expedition would bring the two ‘strategic partners’ closer to India. The expedition began from Shillong on October 30 last and expected to end on November 22. – PTI