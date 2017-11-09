Everything has been contracted and seven member crew of the band would arrive on December 9 for their live performance, which has been coined as ‘Christmas with Boney M’, he said, adding that “the band would be performing their original hits of the 80s and 90s”.

Boney M was formed in 1976 and achieved popularity during the disco era of the late 1970s.

Elvis informed that tickets for the concert of the German band would be sold from November 13.

Elvis also said that though the State Government would be shifting the International Rock Contest and music festival to Dimapur, Boney M concert will be staged in Kohima. – PTI