The six MLAs told reporters that veteran tribal leader, Hrangkhawl would the leader of the BJP Legislature Party in the Assembly and a separate letter in this connection would be submitted to Speaker soon.

The Speaker said, “There are many official formalities to recognise them as BJP MLAs and the secretary of the Assembly is also out of station now. The next session of the Assembly would start next week.

If all formalities were not fulfilled and if the Treasury bench want to know about them I would show the letter to them and tell that they joined BJP”.

The six legislators were originally elected in 2013 on Congress party tickets. They joined the Trinamool Congress in June 2016.

At present the ruling Left Front has 51 MLAs in the 60-member Assembly, Congress three and BJP six. – PTI