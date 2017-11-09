Mary Kom congratulated

IMPHAL, Nov 8 - Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh on behalf of the State Government and the people of the Sate has congratulated star boxer Chungneijang Mary Kom Hmangte, better known as Mary Kom on her winning gold at the Asian Boxing Championships by defeating Korea’s Kim Hyang Mi in the summit clash on Wednesday at Ho Chi Minh City in Vietnam.In his message, Singh said, “I’m extremely happy that the champion pugilist has once again won accolades for herself and laurels for Manipur and the nation.”