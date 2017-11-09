



The local media has pointed out this aspect over the past few days and also the fact that holding the festival is costing a fortune. The reports also questioned whether the returns would be commensurate with the investment.

Additional Chief Secretary, PS Thangkhiew tried to address some of these issues raised by the media during the inauguration, saying, a realistic assessment on the returns from such festivals would be possible only in the long term.

Thangkhiew said the Government cannot provide jobs and it has been seen the world over that tourism is a “significant job provider.” He further stated that such festivals would “improve brand of the State as a tourist destination and strengthen the economy.”

He also said that the budget for the festival may seem huge, but actually it was pooled from various departments. “For those skeptics, this is a strategy, tactic and the results would come in the long-term, please have patience,” the Additional Chief Secretary said.

Albert Chiang, an official from Institute of Bio-Resources and Sustainable Development, under whose initiative the festival was organised, said the late bloom of the Cherry Blossom has astounded everyone. “Some trees have bloomed in Upper Shillong and some flowers have bloomed here too in the city and we hope in the next few days we would see a full bloom,” he said.

Meanwhile, the four-day festival has many events spread out at different venues. The Ward’s Lake has been decorated with lights and there would be musical concerts in the evening. In other places there would be guided night walks, folk music, food courts and stalls to highlight the works of the local artisans.