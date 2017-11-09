

The rally which was joined by former CM and opposition leader O Ibobi singh and leaders of other parties began from Congress Bhavan here and marched through city streets before converging for a public meeting.

O Ibobi Singh said, “People are suffering a lot due to demonitsation. We need to teach a lesson to BJP Government in the upcoming Assembly elections in some States.” Five million people lost their jobs while a huge sum was lost in printing new notes, he claimed.

“Modi has termed demonetisation as a surgical strike against black money and terrorism but it has turned out to be the biggest financial scam in India’s history. It made five Gujarati industrialists richer and rest of the country poorer and the entire black money was turned into white money,” alleged a 12-page booklet brought out by the opposition parties.

Staff Correspondent adds: Congress party today observed “Black Day” against last year’s demonetisation at Congress Bhavan in Shillong with slogans against Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Party members carried placards reading, “Not a surgical strike, but carpet bombing of common people” and “All the pain, no real gain.”

Congress spokesperson and Deputy Chief Minister RC Laloo addressing the party workers said whether it was necessary to have demonetisation.

Laloo said there was chaos and people were badly affected by the Government move. “What black money do tribal people have?” he asked.

“People had to stand in long queues to exchange their money and many people died,” he said. The party will also organise a candlelight vigil at Khyndai Lad this evening to extend solidarity to the people who lost their lives.

Aizawl Correspondent adds: Mizoram Pradesh Congress Committee observed a Black Day to mark the first anniversary of demonetisation in the State today.

Speaking at Congress Bhavan in Aizawl, Health Minister Lal Thanzara said demonetisation has brought about political gain for the BJP while it destroyed the economy.

Quoting former Prime Minister Dr Manmohan Singh, he said, demonetisation was a robbery against many people by a few men. He added that all eminent economists across the world supported Manmohan Singh’s view on demonetisation.

Agriculture Minister KS Thanga alleged that demonetisation had severely destroyed the country’s economy. “It will take many years to rebuild the damage caused by demonetisation,” he asserted.

The Congress passed a resolution strongly condemning the demonetisation which caused death to many people, rendered thousands jobless and severely damaged the GDP. The resolution demanded Prime Minister Narendra Modi to apologise to the people of India for the damage he had done.