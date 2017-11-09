Preservation of folk culture stressed

Staff Reporter

GUWAHATI, Nov 8 - A meeting of the Abibhakta Kamrup Sahitya Loka Sanskriti Mancha held here recently, stressed the need for preserving and promoting the folk culture of the erstwhile undivided Kamrup district.The meeting also resolved to put up statues of eminent folklore artistes and writers like Sarat Chandra Goswami, Mamoni Raisom Goswami and Rameswar Pathak at different places across the State. It also resolved to construct a ‘Kamrup Bhawan’ in the city.