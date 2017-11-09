Other esteemed guests who will take part in the discussion are Haider Hussain, Jatin Goswami, Ramen Choudhury, Noni Borpujari and Gyanendra Borkakoti.

An exhibition of artworks and sculptures will also be organised on the occasion. There will be a cultural programme in the evening from 6 pm onwards, where eminent artistes of the State will showcase different forms of music and dance.

“We have made nine digital records of the rare forms of music of our State, which will also be released tomorrow evening,” said Deba Mishra, Director, Cultural Affairs.

On November 1, 1971, ‘Natyaprabhakar’ Satyaprasad Baruah took charge as the first Director of the State Directorate of Cultural Affairs here. The office started functioning from November 9 that year.