The programme highlights of November 12 are – Aaisakalor Naam (hymns sung by the ladies), Khol-Prasanga (Khol playing), community prayers and Palnaam, among others.

Teok-based Sri Sri Ujanial Sattra’s Sattradhikar Lakshmikanta Mahanta, Jorhat Koronga-based Sri Sri Letugram Satra’s Satriya Muruli Kanta Mahanta and Tezpur Da-Parbatiya-based Sri Sri Baralimara Sattra’s Satriya Sobhan Chandra Mahanta would lead the Palnaam as namacharyas etc., said the press release.