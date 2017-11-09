|
Two-day Palnaam
Staff Reporter
GUWAHATI, Nov 8 - The Guwahati District Committee of the Sattra Mahasabha will hold the 28th annual Palnaam at the Paltanbazar naamghar of the Srimanta Sankara Kristi Bikash Samiti on November 11 and 12. The programme will start with the organisers escorting of the gurus and bhakats to the venue of the event at 2 pm of November 11, said a press release here. On the occasion, noted sculptor Nityananda Mahanta of Jorhat would be felicitated, the ‘Gunamala’ would be recited and the bayans would play the khols and special prayers would also be offered.
The programme highlights of November 12 are – Aaisakalor Naam (hymns sung by the ladies), Khol-Prasanga (Khol playing), community prayers and Palnaam, among others.
Teok-based Sri Sri Ujanial Sattra’s Sattradhikar Lakshmikanta Mahanta, Jorhat Koronga-based Sri Sri Letugram Satra’s Satriya Muruli Kanta Mahanta and Tezpur Da-Parbatiya-based Sri Sri Baralimara Sattra’s Satriya Sobhan Chandra Mahanta would lead the Palnaam as namacharyas etc., said the press release.