Bike burnt, accused held

Staff Reporter

GUWAHATI, Nov 8 - Noonmati Police arrested a tent house owner who along with two other accomplices assaulted three persons and set their scooter on fire at Sreenagar Bodo Chowk of Noonmati late last night.A 25-year-old youth had come to visit his relative’s house at Sreenagar Bodo Chowk when he was accosted by three miscreants. They assaulted him and two of his relatives before setting their scooty on fire. Another two-wheeler of the victims was also damaged. “One of the accused, Kishore Das, was arrested around 4 am today. He was taken into three days’ remand. Two others are absconding,” ACP Purabi Mazumdar said. They have been identified as Sanjib Das and Junti Barman. Police are investigating the actual reason behind the incident.