Apart from prizes and medals, each student is given a certificate of participation. Moreover, a number of students selected through the competition are given training in nurture camps with representations from various regions.

Last year, the top five students from the centres in Assam received awards from the AAM at its annual congress. Two students were selected for training at national level and twenty students drawn from the participating colleges were given a ten-day training during July, 2017 at IIT Guwahati.

The centre coordinators for the four centres in Assam are Dr Ankur Bharali (Dibrugarh University); Dr Ashish Paul (Cotton University, Guwahati); Dr Uday Shankar Chakraborty (Assam University, Silchar) and Dr Dhiren Kumar Basnet (Tezpur University).

Registration forms and other details may be obtained in person from the centre coordinators. The same may also be obtained through email from Birabrata Das Choudhury, secretary of the academy (bdaschoudhury

@rediffmail.com) or Dr Bhaba Kumar Sarma, IIT Guwahati (bhabasarma@gmail.com). The last date of submission of registration form is November 30.