Panchayat and Rural Development Commissioner Dr JB Ekka explained the status of various ongoing schemes by giving a presentation on the progress and performance of the PMAGY, the MGNREGA, the NSAP and other such schemes. The progress made by the Assam State Rural Livelihood Mission and the State Institute of Panchayat and Rural Development was also discussed during the meeting.

2,61,071 incomplete houses under the IAY were completed since April 2016 till November 6, 2017.

Target has been set to complete all other incomplete IAY houses by the current month.

Out of the targeted construction of 2,59,814 PMAGY houses, 1,29,153 houses have been sanctioned and 1,656 houses have been completed as of now. Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal directed the authorities concerned to complete the targeted number of PMAGY houses by March next year.

More than 15 lakh households were provided employment in 2016-17 under the MGNREGA and in 2017-18, 10.93 lakh households have been provided employment till date.

On the other hand, Rs 1501.2 crore was utilised in the year 2016-17 and in the current financial year, expenditure of Rs 904.93 crore has been made till date, creating 253.84 lakh mandays. Since its inception, 1.94 lakh assets have been created till date.

Under the NSAP, Assam has started the Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) of NSAP pension since April 2017. Additional Chief Secretary MGVK Bhanu requested the authorities concerned to increase the target of NSAP beneficiaries.

Secretary, MoRD assured to look into the matters raised by the Additional CS and Commissioner, P&RD. He also informed that Rs 120 crore has been sanctioned for wage under the MGNREGA.