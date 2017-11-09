Industrial talk organised

Staff Reporter

GUWAHATI, Nov 8 - As part of its effort to bridge the industry-academia gap, the Department of Electrical and Electronics Engineering, Assam Don Bosco University organised an industrial talk on ‘Installation, maintenance and protection of transformers’, on Monday.Karuna Sarma, former Deputy General Manager of AEGCL was the speaker of the event, where 50 students were present. In his deliberation, Sarma emphasised the importance of the transformer as the nerve of the electric power system. He explained in detail the different types of transformers. Sarma also discussed installation of the transformer, the site preparation and the testing and commissioning of transformers. The session ended with an interaction of the resource person with the students.