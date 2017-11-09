“Our State president Ripun Bora has clearly mentioned that Congress will put its own candidate from the Kokrajhar Lok Sabha Constituency in the 2019 general elections. During the last two Lok Sabha polls, BPF was part of the UPA and so, we had refrained from contesting from that seat. This time, our main aim is to consolidate our own base across Assam,” said an office bearer of the Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC).

In recent weeks, the verbal duel between the State BJP leadership and the BPF has intensified. BPF supremo Mohilary had also made direct comments regarding State BJP president Ranjeet Kumar Dass and has hinted that he is not averse to again doing business with the Congress.

“We believe it is nothing but political posturing. BPF is feeling deprived because the funds sought by it for the development of the BTAD region have not yet been sanctioned by the Centre. In addition, Mohilary knows that BJP has its own designs to expand its base across the State at the expense of its local partners AGP and BPF. So, he wants to use the threat of a renewal of ties with the Congress as a bargaining chip to gain what he believes his rightful share of the pie,” said the Congress leader.

APCC sources added that both Bora and former chief minister Tarun Gogoi are keen to ensure that the Congress fight the next Lok Sabha elections in Assam on its own.

“Gogoi has stated clearly that alliances should not be formed merely for the sake of political opportunism. In case alliances are formed, they should be on common issues. And for us now, the primary issue is development of the State,” said a party leader.

He further added, “However, the Lok Sabha polls are still a year and half away and things do not remain static in politics. There are no permanent friends or foes in politics. May be things will change by the time polls are announced.”