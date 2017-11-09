Gyanjyoti prog launched

Staff Reporter



The Chief Minister’s Gyanjyoti Programme for the year 2017 being held at the Srimanta Sankaradeva Kalakshetra in Guwahati on Wednesday. – UB Photos The Chief Minister’s Gyanjyoti Programme for the year 2017 being held at the Srimanta Sankaradeva Kalakshetra in Guwahati on Wednesday. – UB Photos The event includes visits to educational and other institutions and cultural locations in the city, as well as activities like inter-district sports, dance competition, essay writing contest, quiz, debate, etc. The event is being hosted by the Kamrup (Metro) district administration.