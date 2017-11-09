|
Gyanjyoti prog launched
Staff Reporter
GUWAHATI, Nov 8 - The Chief Minister’s Gyanjyoti programme 2017 was today formally inaugurated at the Srimanta Sankaradeva Kalakshetra here today by Additional Chief Secretary (Transformation, Planning, Cultural and Finance departments) VB Pyarelal.DGP Mukesh Sahay, Guwahati Police Commissioner Hiren Nath, Commissioner and Secretary (Cultural and Education departments) Preetom Saikia, Kamrup (Metro) Deputy Commissioner Dr M Angamuthu and other officials were present on the occasion. A total of 1,049 students and 250 supporting officials from 14 districts are attending the event, which will conclude on November 11.
The Chief Minister’s Gyanjyoti Programme for the year 2017 being held at the Srimanta Sankaradeva Kalakshetra in Guwahati on Wednesday. – UB Photos
The event includes visits to educational and other institutions and cultural locations in the city, as well as activities like inter-district sports, dance competition, essay writing contest, quiz, debate, etc. The event is being hosted by the Kamrup (Metro) district administration.