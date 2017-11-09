

Congress leaders and party activists clash with security personnel while observing Black Day against demonetisation, in Guwahati on Wednesday. - UB Photos

After the meeting, the Congress leaders and workers tried to take out a march, defying the administration’s order, and a number of them were detained, with Bora taken into custody near the RBI office and Saikia at Bharalumukh. The Congress leaders alleged that they were manhandled by the police.

Earlier, addressing the meeting, former Chief Minister Tarun Gogoi said, “Today we are not only marking a black day, but also a day of betrayal. Common people have yet not been able to come over the shock of demonetisation and stand on their own feet. The government looted the hard-earned money of the common people and their savings.”

Bora, in his speech, said demonetisation only helped the holders of illicit wealth to turn their “black money into white money”.

Saikia said that demonetisation had led to a virtual collapse of the Indian economy and added that it was “anti-poor, anti-small trader and anti-business”. All India Congress Committee (AICC) general secretary CP Joshi said there should be a proper inquiry into the entire demonetisation decision and its aftermath.

Later, in the evening, Bora was again taken into custody at Ganeshguri when he was about to attend a party event “in memory of people who allegedly lost their lives as an economic fallout of demonetisation”. MLA Rekibuddin Ahmed and some other Congress leaders and members were also detained.

Altogether 12 Left and democratic parties held a dharna on the bank of the Dighalipukhuri. Senior CPI(M) leaders Deben Bhattacharya and Uddhab Barman, CPI leader Dambaru Bora, CPI(ML) Liberation leader Naren Borah, among others, took part in the event. Bhattacharya said demonetisation only led to suffering of the common masses.

Left party leaders alleged that they were denied permission to hold a protest at the Gauhati Club rotary and were forced to shift the venue to the Dighalipukhuri. The AIUDF also marked the occasion as ‘Black Day’ by holding a dharna on the bank of the Dighalipukhuri.

On the other hand, the ruling BJP commemorated the occasion as ‘Anti-Black Money Day’. A march was organised on GS Road.

“Everybody knows that terror activities are funded by black money. We want to ask those who are marking the day as black day if they are siding with the extremist elements,” said State BJP spokesperson Rupam Goswami. He added that incidents of stone pelting in Jammu and Kashmir and violence by Left wing extremists in central India have come down substantially post demonetisation.

“Opposition is spreading disinformation about demonetisation. Even in the period immediately after demonetisation the Opposition tried to create tension in the markets. But people of India stood behind the government,” Goswami said.