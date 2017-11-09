Rijiju said “The demonetisation policy of Prime Minister Narendra Modi has put a halt in corruption and the Congress leaders are spending sleepless nights since November 8 last year for the black money they possess.”

He said, the demonetisation policy of the NDA would be remembered in the history of Indian economy and the country has moved on to a much cleaner, transparent and honest financial system.

Criticising Congress for observing the day as ‘Black Day’, Rijiju said that the party was nervous post demonetisation and making dramas out of no issues.

“The NDA Government will spare nobody engaged in corruption and soon there will be lot of action against them,” the Minister said.

Rijiju said, during the Congress regime in the country, there was “no coordination” between the government and the people. But after NDA came to power, Modi reduced the gap to a large extent.

State BJP President Tapir Gao speaking on the occasion said that Modi took the decision of demonetisation in the interest of the country and the people.

“Congress is observing the day as Black Day because most of the black money in the country are in the possession of Congress leaders,”he alleged adding, demonetisation had improved the economy of the country to a large extent. – PTI