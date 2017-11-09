Such cases included opening of fake accounts and in one particular branch of the Axis Bank in Bongaigaon, a trader opened a large number of fake accounts in the names of his employees and others to deposit old currency notes. Wherever such involvement of banks was suspected, the cases were referred to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) for a thorough probe. A number of cases were also referred to the Enforcement Directorate.

Sources said that at a time when there was severe shortage of currency notes immediately after demonetisation and the government issued restrictions on withdrawal of new currency notes, few people in collusion with banks managed to get hold of new currency notes in violation of the restrictions. The Income Tax Department carried out a series of raids and seized new currency notes worth more than Rs 15 crore in the region during that period.

Post demonetisation, there was a spurt in depositing old currency notes and around Rs 7,000 crore was deposited in the banks immediately after the government move. One unusual fact was deposits in the zero balance Jan Dhan accounts. Within one month from the announcement of note ban, around Rs 700 crore was deposited in the Jan Dhan accounts in the region, of which more than Rs 300 crore was deposited in Assam alone.

The region, particularly Assam, witnessed a sharp increase of sale of jewellery immediately after demonetisation and it is evident that a large number of people, who had old currency notes at home, tried to invest the same in jewellery instead of depositing the same in their bank accounts.

Meanwhile, commenting on the Operation Clean Money drive, sources said at least nine different government agencies are on the job to detect the activities of the shell (bogus) companies as a large number of such companies were floated by unscrupulous persons to siphon off their black money, particularly after demonetisation. The drive has also been launched in the Northeast along with the rest of the country and a list of such suspicious companies are being prepared so that action can be taken against the persons involved in floating such companies. It has been found that not only money was deposited in the accounts of such shell companies, but property transactions in the name of such companies also took place in the post demonetisation era.

Moreover, efforts are also on to strictly implement the Benami Properties Transaction (Prohibition) Act to detect such irregular property transactions in fake names so that action can be taken against the persons involved. This operation is also a part of the recently launched Operation Clean Money drive, sources added.