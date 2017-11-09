The Chief Minister also raised the issue on October 25, when he called on Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh and conveyed the apprehensions prevailing among the people over the accord with Naga rebels. Later, he had told the mediapersons that the people should not be apprehensive, as there would be no compromise on territorial integrity.

Meanwhile, Sonowal said that he also talked to Union Home Secretary Rajiv Gauba, who informed him that the Centre has cleared a proposal to build a four-lane highway in Bodoland territory connecting Chirang district. The highway likely to be constructed by the Border Roads Organisation will connect major tourist places.

Sonowal on Tuesday held a meeting with Commerce and Industries Minister Suresh Prabhu over the forthcoming Global Business Summit scheduled to be held in February next year in Guwahati.