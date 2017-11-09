No accused can evade arrest: CM

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI, Nov 8 - Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal appreciated police action of arresting ACS, APS and allied service officers from different parts of the State in the APSC cash-for-job scam and asserted that the fight against corruption would continue.Reiterating the State government’s commitment of zero tolerance against corruption, Sonowal also reaffirmed that no accused in the scam could evade arrest by hiding. Sonowal further directed the police to speed up operation to nab all the accused officers. The Chief Minister also expressed confidence that administration would be more transparent as a result of the government’s steps against corruption and asserted that full authority has been given to police for carrying out operation against graft cases.