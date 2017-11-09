

Clockwise from top left Debajit Bora, Hemanta Hillol Saikia, Raju Saha, Pallabi Sarma Choudhury. Clockwise from top left Debajit Bora, Hemanta Hillol Saikia, Raju Saha, Pallabi Sarma Choudhury.

The arrests were made in the wee hours today in simultaneous raids carried out with help of district police in the places where the accused were posted. All the accused face charges of securing jobs through payment of cash to those who were at the helm of affairs at the APSC, including its former chairman Rakesh Paul.

Those arrested includes seven ACS officers, five APS officers and three others from allied services. Sources said the arrested were officers of the 2013 batch and they offered Rs 15 lakh to Rs 30 lakh to get their jobs.

The crackdown was launched in a coordinated manner since last night after the investigating agency had received forensic reports of the answer scripts testifying wrongdoing on the part of 25 candidates who subsequently got absorbed in the government sector in different capacities.

The arrested officials are Pallabi Sarma Choudhury (37), circle officer, Darrang; Dipak Khanikar (26), election officer, Sivasagar; Debajit Bora (36), election officer, Hamren; Anirudha Roy (37), circle officer, Kadam (Lakhimpur); Himangshu Choudhury (30), circle officer, Agomoni; Sabbira Imran (31), assistant commandant, 12th APBn; Jayanta Kumar Nath (36), assistant commandant, 7th APBn; Harshajyoti Bora (37), DSP (Border), Guwahati; Hemanta Hillol Saikia (36), DSP (DSB) Jorhat; Sudipta Goswami Bhattacharya, assistant employment officer, Hailakandi; Amarjit Das (32), employment officer, Sonitpur; Jatindra Prasad Baruah (36), assistant commandant, 8th APBn; Raju Saha (37), labour inspector, Bhabanipur; Dwithun Borgoyari (34), circle officer, Dotoma and Kunal Das (28), circle officer, Banekuchi.

As many as 25 accused were put through a handwriting test, specimens of which were sent for forensic examination which eventually made a strong case for their arrest. Investing officer Surjeet Singh Panesar said that the answer scripts were sent to six forensic laboratories which confirmed that those were not originals.

Special public prosecutor Bijon Kumar Mahajan said the arrests reaffirm the State government’s zero tolerance against corruption. “Reforms in the APSC is the need of the hour and the government is doing the needful to bring in transparency in appointments,” he said.

Police had earlier arrested three ACS officers on similar charges along with suspended APSC chairman Rakesh Paul. Sources informed that the remaining accused too will be brought to book soon.

After preliminary questioning at the Special Branch headquarters here, fourteen of the arrested accused were produced before the Court of Special Judge, Assam, which remanded them to 14 days’ police custody. Sudipta Goswami Bhattacharya is being brought from Hailakandi to Guwahati.