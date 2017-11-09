Acting on a tip-off, a police team from Morigaon district and security forces from neighbouring Meghalaya jointly nabbed the five militants last night, Morigaon, Superintendent of Police, Swapnanil Deka told reporters.

The militants were camping at Salang area of Meghalaya with a view to do arms training there, Deka said.

Self styled 'commander' of TLA, Motilal Deori had issued an extortion note to Tiwa Autonomous Council, Chief Executive Member (CEM) Paban Manta demanding Rs 50 lakh, the SP said, adding based on the CEM's FIR police launched the operation against the ultras.

The five arrested were identified Motilal Deori, TLA cadre Sourav Deka and Meghalaya based GNLA militants Khasang A Marak, Smart A Marak and Arween A Marak acting as linkmen, the SP said.