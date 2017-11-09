Over 40 trains were delayed due to fog, while nine were rescheduled and 10 had to be cancelled, a railway official said.

According to the Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL), no flights were delayed or cancelled because of the weather.

The minimum temperature stood at 13.8 degrees Celsius, normal for the season.

"There was moderate fog in many places, with dense fog covering isolated parts of the city. The sky will remain clear ahead," said an official of the India Meteorological Department.

Humidity at 8.30 a.m. was 93 per cent.

Wednesday's maximum temperature stood at 27.6 degrees Celsius, two notches below the season's average, while the minimum was 14 degrees Celsius, normal for the season.

Consider odd-even, cloud seeding to curb pollution: Delhi HC Meanwhile, the Delhi High Court said there was an "emergency situation" vis-a-vis pollution in Delhi-NCR region and asked the Delhi government to consider vehicular odd-even scheme and cloud seeding to induce artificial rain.

The court also asked the Centre to hold meetings with Delhi and National Capital Region authorities to bring in short-term measures to control pollution immediately and to submit a report to it on November 16, the next date of hearing.

Issuing a slew of direction as immediate measures to control pollution in Delhi-NCR, the court banned felling of trees, ordered sprinkling of water on roads to control dust and strict enforcement of construction code to ensure that the air was not polluted.

A Division Bench of Justice S. Ravindra Bhat and Justice Sanjeev Sachdeva also directed the Chief Secretary in the Ministry of Environment and Forest and Climate Control to call an emergency meeting with his counterparts in Delhi, Haryana, Punjab, Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh and pollution control agencies within three days to discuss ways to curb pollution.

The bench said the Chief Secretaries will also consider the feasibility of cloud seeding to bring down air pollution. This, the bench said, was not a very expensive process and Bengaluru had adopted it.