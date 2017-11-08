Brahma said, “Poachers involved in killing of three rhinos will have to be arrested. It is the duty of all stakeholders of Kaziranga to extend their helping hands to the government departments concerned while protecting rhinos and other wild animals of the State.”

Forest Minister Brahma while admitting that there might be some lapses on the part of those involved in protection of forest and wildlife in the State, said that only playing blame games would not solve the problem. So a concerted effort was needed where every stakeholder of Kaziranga must join hands to protect the rhinos and other wild animals. She said that one-horned Indian rhino is a pride of Assam and we must protect it at any cost.

Meanwhile, Golaghat SP Manabendra Roy said that a new strategy would be adopted to control rhino poaching in Kaziranga. He said, “We must look forward to solve the problem and not get upset over the current crisis but work hard to check poaching in Kaziranga National Park.”