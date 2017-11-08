Family members of Cachar Paper Mill employees threaten suicide

Staff Correspondent

SILCHAR, Nov 7 - While there has been a spurt in activities across Barak Valley to make the ensuing river festival Namami Barak successful, family members of the employees of Cachar Paper Mill at Panchgram have threatened to commit suicide by jumping into river Barak in protest against the growing apathy of the government to remit pending salaries of the employees of Cachar and Nagaon Paper Mills under the Hindustan Paper Corporation.“It is unfortunate to see that while we are left to starve for no fault of ours, elaborate arrangements are being made to celebrate Namami Barak festival. We shall stage protests in front of Khudiram statue on November 17 and 18. If the cries of the hapless people fail to draw the attention of the authorities, we shall have no option but to drown ourselves in the Barak river,” said Dolly Deb, a family member. Snigdha Bhattacharjee, another member said, “The Government could have released salaries for at least two months as it had promised to bring smiles back on our faces. There has been no move in this regard so far which is hurting us.” It may be mentioned that employees of the closed mill have been deprived of salaries for nearly a year now.