Explaining the purpose of the meeting, Dr Chandra Sing Deori, general secretary, Morigaon unit of AMSA said that doctors serving in remote villages of Assam have been facing many hardships while discharging their duties. As such, a congenial atmosphere must be created for efficient delivery of health services by the government with the cooperation of people.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr Puniram Pator, retired Joint Director of Health Services said that the health sector of the State is deteriorating day by day and doctors are facing many problems while providing services to the people. He said that service to rural people in such hopeless environment is not possible. He also appealed to the doctors’ fraternity to maintain good relations with the people. Dr Pator lamented that the government has been apathetic towards doctors’ problems causing concern among the doctors.

Addressing the gathering, Pradip Parasar, president, Morigaon Kabi Mancha said that doctors are an important section of the society and society should give due recognition to their valuable services.