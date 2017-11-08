The package to Odisha will be of three nights and four days and will cover Bhubaneswar, Puri and Chilka.

The date of journey from Guwahati will be November 24. The package, with a starting cost of Rs 19,100 per person, will include return air fare, land transportation, accommodation and meals.

Tourists will be taken from Guwahati to Bhubaneswar via Kolkata and back by flight, Public Relations Officer (PRO) of Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) Nripen Bhattacharya told The Assam Tribune.

“For the Christmas holidays, arrangements have been made for an air tour package for Bengaluru-Mysore-Ooty. The trip will commence from Guwahati on December 23 and air travel from Guwahati to Bengaluru and back will be by direct Indigo flights. The duration of the trip will be of five nights and six days. The cost for availing the package will start from Rs 27,415 and will include return air fare, land transportation, accommodation and meals,” he said.

Meanwhile, IRCTC will also run the Bharat Darshan special tourist train from Guwahati later this month. The train will depart from Guwahati on November 25 and cover major destinations of South India, including Visakhapatnam, Tirupati, Kanyakumari, Rameshwaram and Madurai, as well as Puri.

“The trip will be inclusive of all train journeys by sleeper class, fooding, stay and land transportation. The duration of the trip will be of 14 nights and 15 days and the cost per ticket will be Rs 13,500. IRCTC has operated two successful runs of the Astha tourist train from Guwahati so far. Presently, the Bharat Darshan train has been scheduled,” Bhattacharya said.

Bharat Darshan tourist trains, for which tickets can only be booked online from the IRCTC website or from the IRCTC office in Guwahati, are specially run for tourists and no other passengers are allowed to board such trains.

There will be on-board public address system for announcement, on-board doctor, security guards and on-board housekeeping staff in the train.